On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

J&J tops 4Q earnings forecasts but misses on revenue

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 7:13 am
< a min read
      

Johnson & Johnson edged past Wall Street’s fourth quarter earnings expectations, helped by growing pharmaceutical sales, but revenue fell short.

The world’s biggest maker of health care products also debuted a strong 2022 forecast of per-share earnings between $10.40 and $10.60. That’s better than the $10.35 Wall Street had been projecting, according to FactSet.

In the fourth quarter, New Brunswick, New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson earned $4.73 billion, while sales grew 10% to $24.8 billion.

Adjusted earnings totaled $2.13 per share, or a penny better than expected. Wall Street had expected revenue of $25.28 billion

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

Shares of J&J, which is a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, slipped before the opening bell Tuesday amid a broad retreat in U.S. markets.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 5 Steps to Develop, Launch, and...
1|24 Creating Your Own Organization’s...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

State Department orders families of American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv to leave the country