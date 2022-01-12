On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Last of new class of Navy warships departs shipyard

The Associated Press
January 12, 2022 4:54 pm
< a min read
      

BATH, Maine (AP) — The last of a new class of warships departed a Maine shipyard Wednesday.

The USS Lyndon B. Johnson was constructed at Bath Iron Works and is the last in a class of three ships the U.S. Navy has described as the largest and most technologically sophisticated destroyers in its history.

The ship previously left for sea trials in late August. That was the first time it made it to the Atlantic Ocean.

The ship left for the trials 113 years to the day after Johnson was born. It was christened in 2019.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|10 Microsoft Security Virtual Training...
1|11 Evolving at the Pace of Cyber Threats
1|11 Securing America's Digital...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Congressional colleagues honor late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid