Lockheed: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 7:48 am
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.05 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $7.47. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $7.24 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.23 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $17.73 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.67 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.32 billion, or $22.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $67.04 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMT

