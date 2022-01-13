On Air: Ask the CIO
Man accused in deadly Fargo factory shooting will have exam

The Associated Press
January 13, 2022 9:50 am
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A man accused of killing two co-workers at a North Dakota plastics factory in November will undergo a mental health exam to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.

Cass County Judge Wade Webb signed a commitment order Wednesday so that Anthony Reese Jr. can be evaluated at the North Dakota State Hospital as requested by his attorneys.

The 35-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota, man is charged with three counts of murder for the shooting deaths of 43-year-old Richard Pittman and Pittman’s pregnant girlfriend, 32-year-old April Carbone, at Melet Plastics, a Fargo manufacturer that is also known as Composite America, KFGO reported.

Authorities say Reese was fired on Nov. 17 after getting into an altercation with Pittman at the factory. Reese left but returned with a gun and shot Pittman and Carbone, who was eight months pregnant, according to a criminal complaint.

Reese turned himself in to police later that day.

Reese’s attorneys filed a motion this week but didn’t say in it why they believe his mental competency should be evaluated.

Reese remains in custody on a $2 million bond.

