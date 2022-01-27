Northrop Grumman: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) _ Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.71 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $17.14. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $6 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.95 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $8.64 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.97 billion.

Northrop Grumman expects full-year earnings in the range of $24.50 to $25.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $36.2 billion to $36.6 billion.

