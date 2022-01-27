Array ( [0] => business-news [1] => national-world-headlines )
On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Northrop Grumman: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 6:57 am
< a min read
      

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) _ Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.71 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $17.14. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $6 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.95 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $8.64 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.97 billion.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

Northrop Grumman expects full-year earnings in the range of $24.50 to $25.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $36.2 billion to $36.6 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOC

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|26 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force loads ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine