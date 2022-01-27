On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Old Point Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 6:21 pm
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) _ Old Point Financial Corp. (OPOF) on Thursday reported net income of $1.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Hampton, Virginia, said it had earnings of 32 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $14.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.3 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.4 million, or $1.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $53.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPOF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPOF

