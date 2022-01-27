On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Primis Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 6:11 pm
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $7.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 29 cents per share.

The holding company for Sonabank posted revenue of $31.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $27.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRST

