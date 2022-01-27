Primis Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $7.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 29 cents per share.

The holding company for Sonabank posted revenue of $31.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $27.6 million.

_____

