Sandy Spring Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OLNEY, Md. (AP) _ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) on Thursday reported net income of $45.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Olney, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.05 per share.

The holding company for Sandy Spring Bank posted revenue of $132.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $127.8 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $233.6 million, or $4.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $526.6 million.

