US manufacturing activity slows in December

January 4, 2022 10:13 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Growth in U.S. manufacturing slowed in December as companies continued to combat supply chain problems.

The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, reported Tuesday that its index of manufacturing activity fell to a reading of 58.7 in December compared with a reading of 61.1 in November.

Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the manufacturing sector which has recorded 19 straight months of growth going back to the spring of 2020 when the pandemic hit.

