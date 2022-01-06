On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
US service industry grows more slowly in December

MATT OTT
January 6, 2022 10:08 am
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Growth in the U.S. service industry, where most Americans work, pulled back in December after expanding at a record pace the previous two months.

The Institute for Supply Management reported Thursday that its monthly survey of service industries declined to a reading of 62 last month, from an all-time high of 69.1 in November. Any reading above 50 indicates growth.

Business activity, employment, new orders and supply deliveries all showed slower growth in December, the ISM report said.

