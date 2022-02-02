2U: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LANHAM, Md. (AP) _ 2U Inc. (TWOU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $67.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lanham, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 89 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.

The online education services provider posted revenue of $243.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $243.7 million.

2U expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion.

