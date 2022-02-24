AES: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ The AES Corp. (AES) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $632 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $2.77 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $409 million, or 61 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $11.14 billion.

AES expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.55 to $1.65 per share.

AES shares have fallen 14% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has decreased 10%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $20.92, a decrease of 25% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AES

