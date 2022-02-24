On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Alarm.com: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 5:48 pm
TYSONS, Va. (AP) _ Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $9.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tysons, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The security service company posted revenue of $195.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $174.4 million.

Alarm.com expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.86 to $1.88 per share, with revenue in the range of $808 million to $819 million.

Alarm.com shares have decreased 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $69.05, a drop of 26% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALRM

