American Woodmark: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) _ American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $49.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $2.97. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The cabinet maker posted revenue of $459.7 million in the period.

American Woodmark shares have decreased 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 50% in the last 12 months.

