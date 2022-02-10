On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Armada Hoffler Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 10, 2022 6:21 am
1 min read
      

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) _ Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, said it had funds from operations of $21.9 million, or 27 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 26 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $361,000, or less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The real estate company posted revenue of $69.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $49.5 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $49.6 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $87.3 million, or $1.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $192.1 million.

Armada Hoffler Properties expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.11 to $1.15 per share.

The company’s shares have declined 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AHH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AHH

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved.

