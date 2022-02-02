AvalonBay: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Arlington, Virginia, said it had funds from operations of $317.6 million, or $2.27 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $2.24 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $335.2 million, or $2.40 per share.

The apartment building owner posted revenue of $601.2 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $604.6 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $1.15 billion, or $8.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.29 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, AvalonBay expects its per-share funds from operations to range from $2.14 to $2.26. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted FFO per share of $2.25.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $9.30 to $9.80 per share.

The company’s shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 22%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $251.63, a climb of 51% in the last 12 months.

