Beyond Meat falls short in Q4 due to weak retail demand

DEE-ANN DURBIN
February 24, 2022 4:32 pm
Plant-based meat company Beyond Meat said Thursday that its sales dropped in the fourth quarter due to weak retail demand.

El Segundo, California-based Beyond Meat said its net revenue fell 1.2% to $100.7 million in the October-December period. That was shy of Wall Street’s forecast of $101 million, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Beyond Meat said restaurant sales are showing promise as its products roll out to more locations. Panda Express began selling Beyond Meat orange chicken at 70 U.S. locations in October, for example. But the company said that couldn’t make up for a 19.5% decline in sales at groceries and other retailers.

The company reported a net loss of $80.4 million for the quarter. The loss, of $1.27 per share, was also far larger than the 70-cent loss Wall Street was expecting.

Beyond Meat shares fell 10% in after-hours trading.

