On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Boston-to-DC train with 106 on board stuck in NYC for hours

The Associated Press
February 14, 2022 2:57 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — A high-speed Amtrak train headed from Boston to Washington with more than 100 passengers lost power and got stuck in New York City for several hours Monday, railroad officials said.

The Acela train left Boston on time at 5:05 a.m. and got stuck in the Hunters Point neighborhood of Queens at 8:37 a.m. “due to a power loss of the train,” Amtrak spokesperson Jason Abrams said.

There were no reports of injuries to the 106 passengers and crew members, Abrams said, adding that water and snacks were provided to the riders. A rescue engine was preparing to move the train into Moynihan Train Hall in Manhattan, he said.

        Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|21 2022 Cyberspace Symposium
2|21 AWS Certification Q&A Session
2|21 Implementing Change Management: Common...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Celebrating Lincoln's Birthday