Brink’s: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 7:28 am
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Brink’s Co. (BCO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $47.4 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.68 per share.

The armored car company posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $103.1 million, or $2.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.2 billion.

Brink’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $6 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.52 billion to $4.67 billion.

Brink’s shares have increased almost 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen almost 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCO

