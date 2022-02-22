BWX: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) _ BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $116.9 million.

The Lynchburg, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 95 cents per share.

The supplier of nuclear fuel and components to the U.S. government posted revenue of $592 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $305.9 million, or $3.24 per share. Revenue was nearly unchanged at $2.12 billion.

BWX expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.05 to $3.25 per share.

BWX shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year.

