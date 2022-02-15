Ceva: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Ceva Inc. (CEVA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.9 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 22 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The chip designer posted revenue of $34.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.7 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $396,000, or 2 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $122.7 million.

Ceva shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 47% in the last 12 months.

