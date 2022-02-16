On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Choice Hotels: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 11:33 am
< a min read
      

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $64.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.14. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 99 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The hotel franchiser posted revenue of $284.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $280.5 million.

        Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

For the year, the company reported profit of $289 million, or $5.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.07 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHH

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|22 Special Air Warfare Symposium
2|22 FASTTR on AWS: Reduce the Time and Cost...
2|22 Slack Presents a Connected Workplace
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

All aboard!