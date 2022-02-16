Choice Hotels: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $64.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.14. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 99 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The hotel franchiser posted revenue of $284.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $280.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $289 million, or $5.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.07 billion.

