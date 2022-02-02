On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 3:25 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 6 cents to $88.26 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for April delivery rose 31 cents to $89.47 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 3 cents to $2.61 a gallon. March heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.77 a gallon. March natural gas rose 75 cents to $5.50 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $8.80 to $1,810.30 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 11 cents to $22.71 an ounce and March copper rose 7 cents to $4.50 a pound.

The dollar fell to 114.39 Japanese yen from 114.71 yen. The euro rose to $1.1311 from $1.1254.

