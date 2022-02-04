On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
February 4, 2022 4:24 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $2.04 to $92.31 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $2.16 to $93.27 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 4 cents to $2.68 a gallon. March heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.88 a gallon. March natural gas fell 32 cents to $4.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $3.70 to $1,807.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 10 cents to $22.48 an ounce and March copper rose 2 cents to $4.49 a pound.

The dollar rose to 115.27 Japanese yen from 114.94 yen. The euro rose to $1.1448 from $1.1434.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|11 Caffeine and Collaboration: Agile...
2|11 AWS Technical Essentials Day for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldiers board a C-17 aircraft as they deploy to Europe