On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 3:21 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 30 cents to $89.66 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for April delivery rose 77 cents to $91.55 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 2 cents to $2.65 a gallon. March heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.82 a gallon. March natural gas fell 24 cents to $4.01 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $8.70 to $1,836.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 14 cents to $23.34 an ounce and March copper rose 14 cents to $4.60 a pound.

The dollar fell to 115.49 Japanese yen from 115.54 yen. The euro rose to $1.1432 from $1.1413.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|16 Tech Expo for Fort Meade
2|16 Basic Contracting for GSA Schedules
2|16 VMware Tallahassee Day
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Customs and Border Protection examines imported flowers in Miami