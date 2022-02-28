ComScore: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ ComScore Inc. (SCOR) on Monday reported net income of $2.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 1 cent.

The online research firm posted revenue of $96.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCOR

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.