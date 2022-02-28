On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

ComScore: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 28, 2022 4:57 pm
< a min read
      

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ ComScore Inc. (SCOR) on Monday reported net income of $2.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 1 cent.

The online research firm posted revenue of $96.5 million in the period.

_____

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCOR

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|7 Future Soldier Technology Conference...
3|7 ARE-ON March 2022 Technology Education...
3|7 Cloud Security Alliance | CCSK...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Barriers go up around Capitol in preparation for State of the Union address