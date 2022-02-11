On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Corporate Office Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 11, 2022 7:43 pm
< a min read
      

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) _ Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The Columbia, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $65.5 million, or 58 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 57 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

        Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.

The company said it had net income of $13.7 million, or 12 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust specializing in suburban office properties, based in Columbia, Maryland, posted revenue of $185.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $171.2 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $260.3 million. Revenue was reported as $664.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OFC

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|18 Modular Efficient Laser Technology...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Volley for serve!