DiamondRock Hospitality: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (DRH) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The results met Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $19.1 million, or 9 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 9 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $5.4 million, or 3 cents per share.

The hotel and resort real estate investment trust posted revenue of $189.9 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $180.8 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $26.3 million, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $567.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DRH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DRH

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.