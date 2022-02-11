Dominion Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.34 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.63. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring gains, were 90 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $3.88 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $3.29 billion, or $3.98 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $13.96 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Dominion Energy expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.10 to $1.25. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.15.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.95 to $4.25 per share.

