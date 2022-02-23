Evolent Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The health care software and consulting services provider posted revenue of $248.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $236.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Evolent Health said it expects revenue in the range of $280 million to $295 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion.

