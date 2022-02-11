On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Federal Realty Investment Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 11, 2022 7:42 pm
NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in North Bethesda, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $115.8 million, or $1.47 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.41 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $112.9 million, or $1.44 per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $254.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $249.1 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $434.7 million, or $5.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $951.2 million.

Federal Realty Investment Trust expects full-year funds from operations to be $5.75 to $5.95 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

