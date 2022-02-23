On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Ford recalls 330,000 Mustangs to fix rear camera problem

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 7:15 am
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 330,000 Mustangs in the U.S. to fix backup camera displays that go blank or become distorted.

The recall covers cars from the 2015 to 2017 model years.

Documents posted Wednesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say the rear view camera wiring can become loose or damaged, causing the problem.

Ford said in documents that it knows of two minor crashes and no injuries due to the problem.

Dealers will repair the deck lid wiring harness possibly replace the camera. Notices will be mailed to owners starting March 7. They’ll get another letter when parts are ready.

