Gannett: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for pretax expenses, were 32 cents per share.

The newspaper company posted revenue of $826.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $135 million, or $1 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.21 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Gannett said it expects revenue in the range of $745 million to $755 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.07 billion to $3.16 billion.

