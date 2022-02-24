On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Gannett: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 6:55 am
< a min read
      

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for pretax expenses, were 32 cents per share.

The newspaper company posted revenue of $826.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $135 million, or $1 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.21 billion.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

For the current quarter ending in April, Gannett said it expects revenue in the range of $745 million to $755 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.07 billion to $3.16 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GCI

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|2 Patch Barracks Tech Expo
3|2 If You Aren't Worried About...
3|2 GSAXcess Training - Reporting Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!