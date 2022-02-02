Trending:
Business News

Gladstone Capital: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 6:31 pm
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $12.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 27 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $16.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLAD

