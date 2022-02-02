Gladstone Capital: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $12.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 27 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $16.2 million in the period.

