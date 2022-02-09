On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Gladstone Investment: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 6:11 am
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $10.3 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 25 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $16.7 million in the period.

