Gladstone Investment: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $10.3 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 25 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $16.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GAIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GAIN

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.