On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Hannon Armstrong: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 17, 2022 5:23 pm
< a min read
      

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) _ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $62.4 million.

The Annapolis, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 47 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The provider of financing for sustainable infrastructure projects posted revenue of $53.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $30.5 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25 million.

        Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.

For the year, the company reported profit of $126.6 million, or $1.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $106.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HASI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HASI

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|24 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
2|24 NLIT Summit 2022
2|24 Eliminate State and Local Procurement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special delivery