How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks sank Friday as worries about an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine piled onto Wall Street’s already heavy list of concerns about inflation and interest rates.

Treasury yields fell sharply as investors sought safety, and oil prices spiked after The White House urged U.S. citizens to leave Ukraine in the next 24 to 48 hours.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 85.44 points, or 1.9%, to 4,418.64.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 503.53 points, or 1.4%, to 34,738.06.

The Nasdaq fell 394.49 points, or 2.8%, to 13,791.15.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 21.02 points, or 1%, to 2,030.15.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 81.89 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is down 351.68 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is down 306.85 points, or 2.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 27.79 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 347.54 points, or 7.3%.

The Dow is down 1,600.24 points, or 4.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,853.82 points, or 11.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 215.17 points, or 9.6%.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.