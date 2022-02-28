On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press
February 28, 2022 4:28 pm
Markets quivered Monday amid worries about how high oil prices will go and how badly the global economy will get hit after the U.S. and allies upped the financial pressure on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Stocks swung down, up and down again, while investors herded into gold in search of safety and the value of the Russian ruble plunged to a record low. Oil prices rose sharply amid concerns about what will happen to crude supplies. Treasury yields fell sharply.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 10.71 points, or 0.2%, to 4,373.94.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 166.15 points, or 0.5%, to 33,892.60.

The Nasdaq rose 56.77 points, or 0.4%, to 13,751.40.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 7.16 points, or 0.4%, to 2,048.09.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 392.24 points, or 8.2%.

The Dow is down 2,445.70 points, or 6.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,893.57 points, or 12.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 197.22 points, or 8.8%.

