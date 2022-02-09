On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 4:27 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday, putting the market further into the green for the week after a solid gain a day earlier.

Technology and communications stocks led the way higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.95%, the highest it’s been since before the pandemic began.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 65.64 points, or 1.5%, to 4,587.18.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 305.28 points, or 0.9%, to 35,768.06.

The Nasdaq rose 295.92 points, or 2.1%, to 14,490.37.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 38.13 points, or 1.9%, to 2,083.50.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 86.65 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow is up 678.32 points, or 1.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 392.37 points, or 2.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 81.14 points, or 4.1%.

        Read more: Business News

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 179 points, or 3.8%.

The Dow is down 570.24 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,154.60 points, or 7.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 161.81 points, or 7.2%.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|16 Tech Expo for Fort Meade
2|16 Basic Contracting for GSA Schedules
2|16 VMware Tallahassee Day
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Customs and Border Protection examines imported flowers in Miami