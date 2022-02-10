Huntington Ingalls: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) _ Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $120 million.

The Newport News, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $2.99 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.06 per share.

The shipbuilder posted revenue of $2.68 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $544 million, or $13.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.52 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HII

