ICF: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) _ ICF International Inc. (ICFI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $12.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fairfax, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.19 per share.

The consulting and technology services provider posted revenue of $388 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $71.1 million, or $3.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.55 billion.

ICF expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.76 billion.

