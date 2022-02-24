On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

ICF: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 6:26 pm
< a min read
      

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) _ ICF International Inc. (ICFI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $12.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fairfax, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.19 per share.

The consulting and technology services provider posted revenue of $388 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $71.1 million, or $3.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.55 billion.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

ICF expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.76 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICFI

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|3 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
3|3 Addressing Learning Loss With...
3|3 SQL Server Resilience with Pure Cloud...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!