Iridium: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The satellite phone company posted revenue of $155.9 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $152.3 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $9.3 million, or 7 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $614.5 million.

