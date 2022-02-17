On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Iridium: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 17, 2022 7:25 am
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The satellite phone company posted revenue of $155.9 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $152.3 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $9.3 million, or 7 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $614.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IRDM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IRDM

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

