JBG Smith Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 22, 2022 5:41 pm
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ JBG Smith Properties (JBGS) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $40.4 million, or 31 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $56.4 million, or 45 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $157.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $128.6 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $177.5 million, or $1.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $499.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBGS

