KAR, Farfetch rise; Foot Locker, Beyond Meat fall

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 4:25 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

KAR Auction Services Inc., up $5.25 to $18.94.

The used and salvaged vehicle auctioneer is selling its ADESA auction business to Carvana for $2.2 billion.

Beyond Meat Inc., down $4.51 to $44.49.

The plant-based meat company’s fourth-quarter loss was worse than Wall Street expected.

Farfetch Ltd., up $5.91 to $20.92.

The online luxury fashion retailer beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

Block Inc., up $24.83 to $119.82.

The financial services and digital payments company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Etsy Inc., up $20.78 to $148.94.

The online crafts marketplace handily beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Foot Locker Inc., down $12.34 to $29.07.

The shoe store gave investors a discouraging profit forecast.

Green Dot Corp., down $2.96 to $26.79.

The bank holding company gave investors a weak earnings forecast for the year.

Monster Beverage Corp., up $4.22 to $84.57.

The energy drink maker reported strong fourth-quarter revenue.

