KAR, Farfetch rise; Foot Locker, Beyond Meat fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
KAR Auction Services Inc., up $5.25 to $18.94.
The used and salvaged vehicle auctioneer is selling its ADESA auction business to Carvana for $2.2 billion.
Beyond Meat Inc., down $4.51 to $44.49.
The plant-based meat company’s fourth-quarter loss was worse than Wall Street expected.
Farfetch Ltd., up $5.91 to $20.92.
The online luxury fashion retailer beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.
Block Inc., up $24.83 to $119.82.
The financial services and digital payments company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.
Etsy Inc., up $20.78 to $148.94.
The online crafts marketplace handily beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts.
Foot Locker Inc., down $12.34 to $29.07.
The shoe store gave investors a discouraging profit forecast.
Green Dot Corp., down $2.96 to $26.79.
The bank holding company gave investors a weak earnings forecast for the year.
Monster Beverage Corp., up $4.22 to $84.57.
The energy drink maker reported strong fourth-quarter revenue.
