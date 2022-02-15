Leidos: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $174 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.23. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.56 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The security and engineering company posted revenue of $3.49 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.51 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $753 million, or $5.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.74 billion.

Leidos expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.10 to $6.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $13.9 billion to $14.3 billion.

