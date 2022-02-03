On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Liquidity Services: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 3, 2022 7:04 am
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $3.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The surplus equipment company posted revenue of $66.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in April, Liquidity Services expects its per-share earnings to range from 11 cents to 20 cents.

