Lumber Liquidators: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 6:21 am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (LL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10.3 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share.

The hardwood floors retailer posted revenue of $285.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $41.7 million, or $1.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.15 billion.

