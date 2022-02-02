Markel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Markel Corp. (MKL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $871.1 million.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $62.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains and non-recurring gains, came to $15.71 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $16.53 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $3.76 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.96 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.43 billion, or $176.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.87 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKL

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.