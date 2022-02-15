Marriott: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $468 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $1.42. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.30 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The hotel company posted revenue of $4.45 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.86 billion.

For the year, the company reported net income of $1.1 billion, or $3.34 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $13.86 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAR

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.