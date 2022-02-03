On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Maximus: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 3, 2022 6:40 am
< a min read
      

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Maximus Inc. (MMS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $53.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 85 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $1.12 per share.

The government health services provider posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period.

Maximus expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.07 to $5.37 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.5 billion to $4.7 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMS

